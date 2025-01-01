Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12951461

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1757447777
  2. 1757447777
  3. 1757447777
  4. 1757447777
  5. 1757447777
  6. 1757447777
  7. 1757447777
  8. 1757447777
  9. 1757447777
  10. 1757447777
  11. 1757447777
  12. 1757447777
  13. 1757447777
  14. 1757447777
  15. 1757447777
  16. 1757447777
  17. 1757447777
  18. 1757447777
  19. 1757447777
  20. 1757447777
  21. 1757447777
  22. 1757447777
  23. 1757447777
  24. 1757447777
  25. 1757447777
  26. 1757447777
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3GTU2NEC0JG248760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i 151,800 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Nissan Sentra SR 150,663 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 188,156 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2018 GMC Sierra 1500