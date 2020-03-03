2018 GMC Sierra 1500

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN, CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $48925 - Myers Cadillac is just $47500!
FRESH ON THE LOT- 2018 GMC Sierra Denali, spray in liner, side steps, heated.cooled seats, 20's, sunroof, magnetic ride, trailer package, bose sound system, rear vision camera, XM radio, front and rear park assist, CLEAN carfax ONE owner!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6