2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali DENALI, 5.3 V8, CREW, SUNROOF, NAV, 20'S

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali DENALI, 5.3 V8, CREW, SUNROOF, NAV, 20'S

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$47,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,251KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4703403
  • Stock #: 20-8051A
  • VIN: 3GTU2PECXJG147060
Exterior Colour
White Frost Tricoat
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN, CLEAN CARFAX

Compare at $48925 - Myers Cadillac is just $47500!

FRESH ON THE LOT- 2018 GMC Sierra Denali, spray in liner, side steps, heated.cooled seats, 20's, sunroof, magnetic ride, trailer package, bose sound system, rear vision camera, XM radio, front and rear park assist, CLEAN carfax ONE owner!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • universal home remote
Additional Features
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Forward collision alert
  • Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
  • Pickup box
  • Safety Alert Seat
  • Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System (7 Speaker System Including Subwoofer When Ordered With Bucket Seats)
  • Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
  • Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear
  • Mirror caps, chrome
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power outlet, 110-volt AC
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
  • Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
  • Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
  • LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
  • Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
  • Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
  • Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
  • Pedals, power-adjustable
  • Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
  • Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
  • Taillamps, LED with signature
  • Fog lamps, thin profile LED
  • Bumper, front, body-colour
  • Bumper, rear body-colour with bumper CornerSteps
  • Grille, Denali Chrome
  • Headlamps, high-performance LED headlamps with GMC signature LED lighting
  • Headlamps, IntelliBeam
  • Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
  • Display, customizable driver display, 8" multi-colour configurable
  • GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
  • LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed)
  • Suspension, MagneRide Magnetic Ride Control with MagneRide brand shock absorbers
  • Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case (Standard on 4WD models only.)
  • Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
  • GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
  • GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...
  • Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

