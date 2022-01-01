2018 GMC Sierra 2500

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Outstanding features on this Sierra 2500HD including a 6.6L Duramax Diesel paired with an Allison transmission, Duramax Plus Package, Z71 Off-Road package, Gooseneck Prep package, premium Bose audio, front + rear park assist sensors, navigation, dual climate control, remote start, garage door opener, 20 alloy wheels, wireless charging pad, cab lights, heated/ventilated beige leather seating, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, adjustable pedals, full power group including power seat, heated steering, 8 foot box with liner, rear camera, leather wrapped steering, full tow package including trailer brake controller, sunroof, OnStar, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, and tinted windows. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 Diesel, 4x4, 4wd, awd
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8