2018 GMC Sierra 2500

$74,855 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 5 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8084518

8084518 Stock #: 211295

211295 VIN: 1GT12TEY9JF204647

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 82,556 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Trailer Hitch Xenon Headlights tinted windows Box liner Panoramic Sunroof Step Bumper Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Map Lights remote start Navigation System Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Bose Sound System Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Crew Cab Premium Audio All Equipped Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels 4th Door Bed Liner Fully loaded Adjustable Pedals Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.