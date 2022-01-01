Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

82,556 KM

$74,855

+ tax & licensing
$74,855

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT | 6.6L DURAMAX | UPGRADE PKG | BOSE AUDIO

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT | 6.6L DURAMAX | UPGRADE PKG | BOSE AUDIO

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$74,855

+ taxes & licensing

82,556KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8084518
  • Stock #: 211295
  • VIN: 1GT12TEY9JF204647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Outstanding features on this Sierra 2500HD including a 6.6L Duramax Diesel paired with an Allison transmission, Duramax Plus Package, Z71 Off-Road package, Gooseneck Prep package, premium Bose audio, front + rear park assist sensors, navigation, dual climate control, remote start, garage door opener, 20 alloy wheels, wireless charging pad, cab lights, heated/ventilated beige leather seating, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, adjustable pedals, full power group including power seat, heated steering, 8 foot box with liner, rear camera, leather wrapped steering, full tow package including trailer brake controller, sunroof, OnStar, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, and tinted windows. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 Diesel, 4x4, 4wd, awd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Panoramic Sunroof
Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4th Door
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

