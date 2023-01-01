$26,888+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
Denali DENALI, AWD, SUNROOF, PRO GRADE PACKAGE, 2.0 TURBO, LEATHER LOADED
90,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10454118
- Stock #: 23-0889A
- VIN: 3GKALXEX1JL333469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Light Platinum/taupe
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0889A
- Mileage 90,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27695 - Myers Cadillac is just $26888!
2018 TERRAIN DENALI AWD 2.0 TURBO- WHITE ON BIEGE, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, AC SEATS, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE, SUNROOF, NAV, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS, 19 WHEELS, LED LIGHTS, POWER HANDS FREE LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, BLOCK HEATER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Sill plates, front, Denali-specific
USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 12.6" front and 11.3" rear
Exhaust, dual with bright tips
Suspension, Enhanced Ride
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Exterior
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tail lamps, LED signature
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Door handles, body-colour with chrome surround
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding, LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
Tire, spare, T125/70R17 blackwall
Trim, body-colour lower body
Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) Ultra-Bright machined aluminum with Premium Gray painted accents
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted (Bright Chrome side rails.)
Safety
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Air bags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio, HD
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Servi...
Wireless Charging for devices, located in front of centre console storage bin
Additional Features
Memory Package recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
