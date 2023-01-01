$23,900+ tax & licensing
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2018 GMC Terrain
SLT Diesel SLT, AWD, 1.6 TURBO DIESEL, REAR CAMERA , REMOTE START
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
133,403KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10636296
- Stock #: 24-0243a
- VIN: 3GKALWEU3JL146301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coppertino Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0243a
- Mileage 133,403 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $24617 - Myers Cadillac is just $23900!
JUST IN- 2019 TERRAIN SLT AWD- LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START, FUEL SIPPING 1.6 TURBO DIESEL, HEATED SEATS, 18 ALLOY'S , POWER LIFTGATE, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, CRUISE, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, NO ADMIN FEES.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
Heater, electric, auxiliary cabin
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Axle, 2.89 final drive ratio
Engine, 1.6L Turbo Diesel DOHC 4-cylinder (137 hp [102.0 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 240 lb-ft of torque [325.0 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) (Late availability.)
Fuel, diesel B20
Exhaust, selective catalytic reduction system
Filter, Diesel particle
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 11.8" front and 11.3" rear
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Air bags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
Exterior
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirror caps, body-colour
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamps, high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
Tail lamps, LED signature
Trim, Black lower body
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding, LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
Tire, spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted (Silver painted side rails.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Servi...
Additional Features
Memory Package recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6