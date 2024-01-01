Menu
ONLY 47,000 KMS!!! Sport w/ leather, sunroof, heated seats, remote start, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seat, paddle shifters, cruise control and Bluetooth!!

2018 Honda Accord

46,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

SPORT | LEATHER | SUNROOF| REMOTE START| LANEWATCH

2018 Honda Accord

SPORT | LEATHER | SUNROOF| REMOTE START| LANEWATCH

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,200KM
VIN 1HGCV1F37JA800460

  Exterior Colour San Marino Red
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 46,200 KM

ONLY 47,000 KMS!!! Sport w/ leather, sunroof, heated seats, remote start, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seat, paddle shifters, cruise control and Bluetooth!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Honda Accord