<p data-start=0 data-end=29><em><strong>--MODERN--REFINED--RELIABLE--</strong></em></p><p data-start=31 data-end=876>Experience premium comfort and confidence with this well-maintained <strong data-start=99 data-end=125>2018 Honda Accord EX-L</strong>. Blending sophisticated styling with Honda’s renowned reliability, this sedan delivers a smooth, responsive drive ideal for daily commutes or long-distance cruising. The Accord EX-L comes loaded with upscale features, including leather-trimmed seating, a power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory settings, heated front seats, a premium audio system, and a one-touch power moonroof. Enjoy seamless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus added peace of mind with Honda Sensing safety technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a multi-angle rearview camera. Spacious, efficient, and packed with convenience, this Accord EX-L is a smart and stylish choice for drivers who want comfort without compromise.</p><p data-start=878 data-end=946>Need Financing? Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC.</p><p data-start=948 data-end=1014>Book in a road test today!<br data-start=974 data-end=977 />(613) 680-4171<br data-start=991 data-end=994 /><a class=decorated-link href=https://go2auto.com/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=994 data-end=1014>https://go2auto.com/</a></p><p data-start=1016 data-end=1056>1037 Belfast Road<br data-start=1033 data-end=1036 />Ottawa, ON<br data-start=1046 data-end=1049 />K1B 3S2</p><p> </p><p data-start=1058 data-end=1105 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>📍 Visit us today and take it for a test drive!</p>

2018 Honda Accord

77,321 KM

$CALL

2018 Honda Accord

EX-L

13178429

2018 Honda Accord

EX-L

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
77,321KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F50JA810992

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,321 KM

--MODERN--REFINED--RELIABLE--

Experience premium comfort and confidence with this well-maintained 2018 Honda Accord EX-L. Blending sophisticated styling with Honda’s renowned reliability, this sedan delivers a smooth, responsive drive ideal for daily commutes or long-distance cruising. The Accord EX-L comes loaded with upscale features, including leather-trimmed seating, a power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory settings, heated front seats, a premium audio system, and a one-touch power moonroof. Enjoy seamless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus added peace of mind with Honda Sensing safety technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a multi-angle rearview camera. Spacious, efficient, and packed with convenience, this Accord EX-L is a smart and stylish choice for drivers who want comfort without compromise.

Need Financing? Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC.

Book in a road test today!
(613) 680-4171
https://go2auto.com/

1037 Belfast Road
Ottawa, ON
K1B 3S2

 

📍 Visit us today and take it for a test drive!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

$CALL

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2018 Honda Accord