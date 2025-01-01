$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
EX-L
2018 Honda Accord
EX-L
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,321 KM
Vehicle Description
--MODERN--REFINED--RELIABLE--
Experience premium comfort and confidence with this well-maintained 2018 Honda Accord EX-L. Blending sophisticated styling with Honda’s renowned reliability, this sedan delivers a smooth, responsive drive ideal for daily commutes or long-distance cruising. The Accord EX-L comes loaded with upscale features, including leather-trimmed seating, a power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory settings, heated front seats, a premium audio system, and a one-touch power moonroof. Enjoy seamless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus added peace of mind with Honda Sensing safety technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a multi-angle rearview camera. Spacious, efficient, and packed with convenience, this Accord EX-L is a smart and stylish choice for drivers who want comfort without compromise.
Need Financing? Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC.
Book in a road test today!
(613) 680-4171
https://go2auto.com/
1037 Belfast Road
Ottawa, ON
K1B 3S2
📍 Visit us today and take it for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GO2 Auto
Email GO2 Auto
GO2 Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-680-4171