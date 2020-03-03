Menu
2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring 2.0 Auto

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring 2.0 Auto

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,751KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4805898
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F9XJA800821
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

- Certified
- Navigation
- Cooling Seats
- Auto Hold Braking
- Wireless Charging
- Blind Spot Camera View
- Leather
- Lane departure Assist
- Sun roof
- Back-up Camera
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 10.4
L/100Km Hwy: 7.4
Mechanical Equipment
3.55 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Interior Equipment
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Compass
Exterior Equipment
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Entertainment Equipment
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid Antenna

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

Send A Message