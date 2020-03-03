2018 Honda Accord

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
613-455-0255
+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- Navigation
- Cooling Seats
- Auto Hold Braking
- Wireless Charging
- Blind Spot Camera View
- Leather
- Lane departure Assist
- Sun roof
- Back-up Camera
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 10.4
L/100Km Hwy: 7.4
Mechanical Equipment
3.55 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Interior Equipment
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Compass
Exterior Equipment
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Entertainment Equipment
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid Antenna
