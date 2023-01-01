$21,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 1 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10336932

10336932 Stock #: P6734

P6734 VIN: 2HGFC2F52JH028042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,193 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.