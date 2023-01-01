$21,995+ tax & licensing
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Premium Audio - Bluetooth
Location
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
83,193KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10336932
- Stock #: P6734
- VIN: 2HGFC2F52JH028042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22655 - Our Price is just $21995!
This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan exemplifies automotive excellence and blends fun with efficiency and practicality. This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Honda Civic Sedan has come a long way and it keeps getting better. Its no wonder its one of Canadas best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If youre looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Sedan has a seat for you. This sedan has 83,193 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. Moving up to the LX model of the base DX is a great choice as you'll receive 16 inch wheels, an upgraded 7 inch colour display screen with integrated rear view camera and a premium audio system, bluetooth streaming audio and heated front seats. You'll also receive air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, VSA electronic stability control and a 60/40 split rear seat plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $353.77 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Audio
