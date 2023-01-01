Menu
Check out this beautiful 2018 Honda Civic LX has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!

2018 Honda Civic

41,446 KM

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

LX CVT

2018 Honda Civic

LX CVT

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

41,446KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F53JH019270

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this beautiful 2018 Honda Civic LX has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 7.8L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Interior cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 6.0L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear tires: 215/55HR16.0
Front tires: 215/55HR16.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front headroom: 997mm (39.3)
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,397mm (55.0)
Horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Fuel economy combined: 7.0L/100 km
Torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Curb weight: 1,260kg (2,778lbs)
Engine horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Exterior length: 4,631mm (182.3)
Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9)
Exterior height: 1,416mm (55.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,201mm (47.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,447mm (57.0)
Passenger volume: 2,769L (97.8 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

Call Dealer

613-706-9812

(click to show)

613-706-9812

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2018 Honda Civic