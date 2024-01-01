Menu
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Honda Civic

134,225 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

LX

12030469

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,225KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,225 KM

AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-XXXX

613-218-3354

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2018 Honda Civic