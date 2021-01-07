+ taxes & licensing
613-455-0255
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
613-455-0255
+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- Lane Departure Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Rear-View Camera
- Heated Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- BlueTooth
- Apple car Play
- Android Auto
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 7.8
L/100Km Hwy: 6.0
Mechanical Equipment
4.68 Axle Ratio
46.9 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
Interior Equipment
1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Compass
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Exterior Equipment
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Interval Wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front License Plate Bracket
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Emergency Sos
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams
Entertainment Equipment
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message function, email function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering
Window Grid Antenna
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2