2018 Honda Civic

75,305 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Sedan SE CVT

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

75,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6383670
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F62JH014277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,305 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Lane Departure Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Rear-View Camera
- Heated Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- BlueTooth
- Apple car Play
- Android Auto
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 7.8
L/100Km Hwy: 6.0

Mechanical Equipment

4.68 Axle Ratio
46.9 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Interior Equipment

1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Compass
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power

Exterior Equipment

Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Interval Wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front License Plate Bracket

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Emergency Sos
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams

Entertainment Equipment

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message function, email function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering
Window Grid Antenna

