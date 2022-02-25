$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan - Low Mileage
Location
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
40,043KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8416803
- Stock #: N22058A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F64JH038113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,043 KM
Vehicle Description
If youre in the market for a reliable, efficient compact car, this stylish Honda Civic Sedan is a no-brainer. This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Honda Civic Sedan has come a long way and it keeps getting better. Its no wonder its one of Canadas best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If youre looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Sedan has a seat for you. This low mileage sedan has just 40,043 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5