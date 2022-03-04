$25,995 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8536502

8536502 Stock #: 31304A

31304A VIN: SHHFK7H45JU300445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31304A

Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Tires: Performance Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7') Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Transmission: continuously variable automatic Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1 Auto high-beam headlights Engine litres: 1.5 Engine displacement: 1.5 L Configurable Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Display: digital/analog Primary LCD size: 7.0 Exterior parking camera right: Honda LaneWatch yes Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Emergency communication system: HondaLink Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7) Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52) Fuel economy combined: 7.3L/100 km Interior cargo volume: 728 L (26 cu.ft.) GVWR: 1,800kg (3,968lbs) Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9) Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System mitigation Torque: 162 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM Engine torque: 162 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM Front shoulder room: 1,446mm (56.9) Exterior height: 1,429mm (56.3) Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM Curb weight: 1,356kg (2,989lbs) Engine horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM Exterior length: 4,519mm (177.9) Rear legroom: 916mm (36.1) Front headroom: 954mm (37.6) Rear headroom: 949mm (37.4) Rear shoulder room: 1,398mm (55.0) Passenger volume: 2,684L (94.8 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,308 L (46 cu.ft.) Front tires: 235/40WR18.0 Rear tires: 235/40WR18.0 Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

