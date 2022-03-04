Menu
2018 Honda Civic

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sport w/Honda Sensing (CVT)

2018 Honda Civic

Sport w/Honda Sensing (CVT)

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8536502
  • Stock #: 31304A
  • VIN: SHHFK7H45JU300445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Best value for the money. This beautiful 2018 Honda Civic Sport has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, power windows, power locks and way more...At Bank Street Hyundai we want you to buy with confidence. Every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicle is detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. Need Financing?...Good Credit?... Bad Credit?...No Credit?... WE CAN HELP! Fill out our online application now at bankstreethyundai.com. Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal or fill in our Trade in Appraisal form.Visit or call us today and let us show you how no one deals like Bank Street Hyundai Dilawri!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tires: Performance
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine litres: 1.5
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Display: digital/analog
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Exterior parking camera right: Honda LaneWatch yes
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
Fuel economy combined: 7.3L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 728 L (26 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,800kg (3,968lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System mitigation
Torque: 162 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Engine torque: 162 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Front shoulder room: 1,446mm (56.9)
Exterior height: 1,429mm (56.3)
Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,356kg (2,989lbs)
Engine horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM
Exterior length: 4,519mm (177.9)
Rear legroom: 916mm (36.1)
Front headroom: 954mm (37.6)
Rear headroom: 949mm (37.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,398mm (55.0)
Passenger volume: 2,684L (94.8 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,308 L (46 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 235/40WR18.0
Rear tires: 235/40WR18.0
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

