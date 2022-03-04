$25,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sport w/Honda Sensing (CVT)
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8536502
- Stock #: 31304A
- VIN: SHHFK7H45JU300445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31304A
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Best value for the money. This beautiful 2018 Honda Civic Sport has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, power windows, power locks and way more...At Bank Street Hyundai we want you to buy with confidence. Every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicle is detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. Need Financing?...Good Credit?... Bad Credit?...No Credit?... WE CAN HELP! Fill out our online application now at bankstreethyundai.com. Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal or fill in our Trade in Appraisal form.Visit or call us today and let us show you how no one deals like Bank Street Hyundai Dilawri!!
Vehicle Features
