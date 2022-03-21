$23,998 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 4 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8936554

8936554 Stock #: P11901

P11901 VIN: 2HGFC2F85JH022097

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,432 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Emergency communication system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Engine litres: 2.0 Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Transmission: continuously variable automatic Fuel economy city: 7.8L/100 km Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7') Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Interior cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.) Fuel economy highway: 6.0L/100 km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1 Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L Configurable Exterior parking camera rear Display: digital/analog Primary LCD size: 7.0 Exterior parking camera right: Honda LaneWatch yes Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7) Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Rear tires: 215/55HR16.0 Front tires: 215/55HR16.0 Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4) Rear headroom: 935mm (36.8) Rear shoulder room: 1,397mm (55.0) Horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM Fuel economy combined: 7.0L/100 km Torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM Engine horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM Engine torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38) Exterior length: 4,631mm (182.3) Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9) Exterior height: 1,416mm (55.7) Rear hiproom: 1,201mm (47.3) Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System mitigation Front headroom: 953mm (37.5) Front shoulder room: 1,446mm (56.9) Passenger volume: 2,690L (95.0 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 1,278kg (2,818lbs) Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

