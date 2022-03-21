Menu
2018 Honda Civic

57,432 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

EX | Sunroof, Heated Seats

2018 Honda Civic

EX | Sunroof, Heated Seats

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

57,432KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8936554
  Stock #: P11901
  VIN: 2HGFC2F85JH022097

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Engine litres: 2.0
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Fuel economy city: 7.8L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Interior cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 6.0L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Display: digital/analog
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Exterior parking camera right: Honda LaneWatch yes
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear tires: 215/55HR16.0
Front tires: 215/55HR16.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Rear headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,397mm (55.0)
Horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Fuel economy combined: 7.0L/100 km
Torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Exterior length: 4,631mm (182.3)
Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9)
Exterior height: 1,416mm (55.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,201mm (47.3)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System mitigation
Front headroom: 953mm (37.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,446mm (56.9)
Passenger volume: 2,690L (95.0 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,278kg (2,818lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

