2018 Honda Clarity
Plug-In Hybrid TOURING | PLUG-IN HYBRID | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 251394
- Mileage 68,437 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 68,000KMS!! LOADED TOURING PLUG-IN HYBRID!! Heated leather seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Car-On Auto Sales
