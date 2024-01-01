$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | LANEWATCH | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,190 KM
Vehicle Description
EX all-wheel drive w/ sunroof, heated seats, LaneWatch blind spot display, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, remote start, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, 7-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, garage door opener, Bluetooth, fog lights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
