ONLY 81,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive EX w/ sunroof, heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, lane-keep assist, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, remote start, 18-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Honda CR-V

81,297 KM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
81,297KM
VIN 2HKRW2H52JH141111

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,297 KM

ONLY 81,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive EX w/ sunroof, heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, lane-keep assist, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, remote start, 18-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

