2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD | SUNROOF | LANEWATCH | CARPLAY | LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,297 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 81,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive EX w/ sunroof, heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, lane-keep assist, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, remote start, 18-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
