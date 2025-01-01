Menu
EX All-wheel drive w/ sunroof, heated seats, remote start, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, automatic climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Honda CR-V

112,989 KM

Details Description

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD | SUNROOF | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | LANEWATCH

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
112,989KM
VIN 2HKRW2H55JH119264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250378
  • Mileage 112,989 KM

Vehicle Description

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

