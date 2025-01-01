$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD | SUNROOF | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | LANEWATCH
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD | SUNROOF | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | LANEWATCH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250378
- Mileage 112,989 KM
Vehicle Description
EX All-wheel drive w/ sunroof, heated seats, remote start, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, automatic climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500