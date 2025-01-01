$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda CR-V
2018 Honda CR-V
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,397KM
VIN 2HKRW1H33JH001769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,397 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L NAVI AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | LANEWATCH 73,665 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| ALLOYS| REMOTE START 105,640 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek AWD | 5-SPEED | HEATED SEATS| 17IN ALLOYS |LOW KMS 126,041 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2018 Honda CR-V