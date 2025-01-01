Menu
The 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD in a striking color offers a versatile all-wheel drive system, providing a confident driving experience ideal for Canadian roads. With its automatic transmission and efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 190 horsepower, this SUV ensures smooth handling and fuel efficiency. The exterior boasts premium alloy wheels and a stunning sunroof/moonroof, capturing attention wherever you go. Inside, luxury meets practicality with leather seats and a leather steering wheel, accompanied by heated front and rear seats to keep you warm during those chilly months. The sophistication of the leatherette door trim and leather gear shifter enhances the cabins quality feel. Stay connected and safe with smart device integration, a navigation system, and adaptive cruise control. Benefit from the cutting-edge safety features like lane assist and a backup camera that make every journey secure and smooth. With added conveniences like a remote start, power windows, and keyless entry, your driving experience becomes significantly more comfortable and enjoyable. Perfect for families and professionals needing a reliable, stylish vehicle with a touch of luxury, the 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD can be a fantastic choice.

2018 Honda CR-V

116,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

13074685

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H95JH136309

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

The 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD in a striking color offers a versatile all-wheel drive system, providing a confident driving experience ideal for Canadian roads. With its automatic transmission and efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 190 horsepower, this SUV ensures smooth handling and fuel efficiency. The exterior boasts premium alloy wheels and a stunning sunroof/moonroof, capturing attention wherever you go. Inside, luxury meets practicality with leather seats and a leather steering wheel, accompanied by heated front and rear seats to keep you warm during those chilly months. The sophistication of the leatherette door trim and leather gear shifter enhances the cabin's quality feel. Stay connected and safe with smart device integration, a navigation system, and adaptive cruise control. Benefit from the cutting-edge safety features like lane assist and a backup camera that make every journey secure and smooth. With added conveniences like a remote start, power windows, and keyless entry, your driving experience becomes significantly more comfortable and enjoyable. Perfect for families and professionals needing a reliable, stylish vehicle with a touch of luxury, the 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD can be a fantastic choice. Contact us today to learn more and take this exceptional SUV for a test drive!

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Fuel economy city: 8.7L/100 km
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Departure angle: 25 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Approach angle: 21 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Speakers: 9
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Speaker type: performance
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9)
Fuel economy combined: 8.0L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Ground clearance (max): 208mm (8.2)
Horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,146 L (76 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
GVWR: 2,130kg (4,696lbs)
Exterior length: 4,586mm (180.6)
Exterior body width: 1,951mm (76.8)
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7)
Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear legroom: 1,025mm (40.4)
Front hiproom: 1,400mm (55.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,257mm (49.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Rear headroom: 974mm (38.3)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Blind spot: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Rear collision: Cross Traffic Monitor warning
Curb weight: 1,617kg (3,565lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 1,065 L (38 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Appearance: digital
Passenger volume: 2,877L (101.6 cu.ft.)
Engine litres: 1.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Security (3-year free trial)
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: HondaLink Concierge (90-day free trial)
Tracker system: HondaLink Remote (90-day free trial)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Mazda

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Mazda

613-801-0253

2018 Honda CR-V