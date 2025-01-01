$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD in a striking color offers a versatile all-wheel drive system, providing a confident driving experience ideal for Canadian roads. With its automatic transmission and efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 190 horsepower, this SUV ensures smooth handling and fuel efficiency. The exterior boasts premium alloy wheels and a stunning sunroof/moonroof, capturing attention wherever you go. Inside, luxury meets practicality with leather seats and a leather steering wheel, accompanied by heated front and rear seats to keep you warm during those chilly months. The sophistication of the leatherette door trim and leather gear shifter enhances the cabin's quality feel. Stay connected and safe with smart device integration, a navigation system, and adaptive cruise control. Benefit from the cutting-edge safety features like lane assist and a backup camera that make every journey secure and smooth. With added conveniences like a remote start, power windows, and keyless entry, your driving experience becomes significantly more comfortable and enjoyable. Perfect for families and professionals needing a reliable, stylish vehicle with a touch of luxury, the 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD can be a fantastic choice. Contact us today to learn more and take this exceptional SUV for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Trim
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bank Street Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bank Street Mazda
Bank Street Mazda
Primary
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-801-0253