2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 120,000 KM
This 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD delivers the ideal combination of reliability, comfort, and all-weather capability in one of the most respected compact SUVs on the market. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, it offers responsive performance, excellent fuel economy, and confident handling with Hondas Real Time All-Wheel Drive system providing secure traction in all conditions.
Finished in a sleek Black exterior over a premium Black leather interior, the EX-L trim elevates the driving experience with heated leather front seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory, a power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The spacious cabin provides generous rear-seat comfort and a versatile cargo area supported by a hands-free power tailgate for added convenience.
Technology features include a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, satellite radio, and a multi-angle rearview camera. Additional amenities include a power sunroof, remote engine start, proximity key with push-button start, heated power mirrors, automatic headlights, and rear climate vents to enhance passenger comfort.
Safety is fully equipped with Honda Sensing, offering adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, stability control, traction control, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a comprehensive airbag system throughout the cabin.
Combining modern design, advanced technology, fuel efficiency, and Hondas legendary durability, this 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD in Black on Black is a refined, family-friendly SUV ready for year-round confidence and comfort.
