2018 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
613-596-1006
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
613-596-1006
+ taxes & licensing
ALL WHEEL DRIVE and comes with both Winter and All Season tires. Mint condition and ready to take on winter. Come see this used Honda CRV before it's gone. Used Honda CR-V for sale like this one will be bought fast! Get FANTASTIC FINANCING and OUR PRICE on this Used Honda CRV for sale. Check out the photos to see all it's features. Lane Departure Adaptive Cruise Control Back Up Camera Sunroof All-Wheel Drive Keyless Entry Heated Seats Bluetooth with Voice Command And Much Much More! Come see thus USed Honda CRV for sale. It'll be gone sooner than you think. Call us ASAP or visit us in person for a test drive. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while you're test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1