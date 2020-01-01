Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

69,994 KM

Details Description

$24,680

+ tax & licensing
$24,680

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$24,680

+ taxes & licensing

69,994KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6227700
  • Stock #: W0556A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H56JH137076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,994 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE and comes with both Winter and All Season tires. Mint condition and ready to take on winter. Come see this used Honda CRV before it's gone. Used Honda CR-V for sale like this one will be bought fast! Get FANTASTIC FINANCING and OUR PRICE on this Used Honda CRV for sale. Check out the photos to see all it's features. Lane Departure Adaptive Cruise Control Back Up Camera Sunroof All-Wheel Drive Keyless Entry Heated Seats Bluetooth with Voice Command And Much Much More! Come see thus USed Honda CRV for sale. It'll be gone sooner than you think. Call us ASAP or visit us in person for a test drive. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while you're test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

