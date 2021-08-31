Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

94,117 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8050888
  • Stock #: 01363
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H21JH136505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01363
  • Mileage 94,117 KM

Vehicle Description

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

