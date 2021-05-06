2018 Honda Fit

$22,950 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 5 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7138042

7138042 Stock #: 100961

100961 VIN: 3HGGK5H86JM100961

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 5-door

Mileage 22,501 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Exterior Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Navigation System Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.