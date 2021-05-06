+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
+ taxes & licensing
Versatile, practical, loaded with features and options, sips fuel, will provide steadfast reliability for years to come and represents fantastic value for your hard earned shekel!! Finished in Milano Red with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, automatic climate control, HD radio, SiriusXM radio, Honda lanewatch, power moonroof, proximity key with push start button, 16 alloy wheels, 180 watt premium sound system, fog lights, leather wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, paddle shifters, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, heated front seats, text message function, vehicle stability assist, multi angle rear view camera, hill start assist, Bluetooth streaming audio, collision mitigating braking system, forward collision warning system, lane departure warning system, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist system all compliment this stunning 2018 Honda Fit EX-L Navigation. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6