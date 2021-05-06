Menu
2018 Honda Fit

22,501 KM

Details

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2018 Honda Fit

2018 Honda Fit

EX-L Navi RARE EX-L LEATHER ROOF NAVI BACKUP C

2018 Honda Fit

EX-L Navi RARE EX-L LEATHER ROOF NAVI BACKUP C

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

22,501KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7138042
  Stock #: 100961
  VIN: 3HGGK5H86JM100961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 22,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Versatile, practical, loaded with features and options, sips fuel, will provide steadfast reliability for years to come and represents fantastic value for your hard earned shekel!! Finished in Milano Red with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, automatic climate control, HD radio, SiriusXM radio, Honda lanewatch, power moonroof, proximity key with push start button, 16 alloy wheels, 180 watt premium sound system, fog lights, leather wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, paddle shifters, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, heated front seats, text message function, vehicle stability assist, multi angle rear view camera, hill start assist, Bluetooth streaming audio, collision mitigating braking system, forward collision warning system, lane departure warning system, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist system all compliment this stunning 2018 Honda Fit EX-L Navigation. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Spoiler
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

