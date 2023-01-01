$24,216+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,216
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL | ONLY 6,800KMS! | AUTO | BLIND SPOT | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$24,216
+ taxes & licensing
6,806KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10276143
- Stock #: 230887
- VIN: KMHD84LF5JU642902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230887
- Mileage 6,806 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 6,800KMS AND IN IMMACULATE CONDITION! AUTOMATIC GL W/ BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, 16-IN ALLOYS, BACKUP CAMERA AND APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! Auto headlights, Bluetooth, full power group, keyless entry, drive mode selector, air conditioning, cruise control and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8