2018 Hyundai Elantra

6,806 KM

Details Description

$24,216

+ tax & licensing
$24,216

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL | ONLY 6,800KMS! | AUTO | BLIND SPOT | CARPLAY

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL | ONLY 6,800KMS! | AUTO | BLIND SPOT | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$24,216

+ taxes & licensing

6,806KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10276143
  Stock #: 230887
  VIN: KMHD84LF5JU642902

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 230887
  Mileage 6,806 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 6,800KMS AND IN IMMACULATE CONDITION! AUTOMATIC GL W/ BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, 16-IN ALLOYS, BACKUP CAMERA AND APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! Auto headlights, Bluetooth, full power group, keyless entry, drive mode selector, air conditioning, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

