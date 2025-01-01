$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL |CARPLAY |HTD SEATS/ STEERING |BLIND SPOT | A/C
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL |CARPLAY |HTD SEATS/ STEERING |BLIND SPOT | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,561KM
VIN KMHD84LF0JU568062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,561 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! GL w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats & steering, 16-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth, drive mode selector and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport HIGHLINE AWD |HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF |20IN ALLOYS 68,526 KM $34,227 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru WRX SPORT AWD | 6-SPEED | 271HP | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS 71,970 KM $28,455 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA UNLIMTED 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | HARD TOP | NAV 149,422 KM $30,987 + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2018 Hyundai Elantra