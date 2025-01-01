Menu
Account
Sign In
LOW KMS!! GL w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats & steering, 16-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth, drive mode selector and Sirius XM!!

2018 Hyundai Elantra

98,561 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL |CARPLAY |HTD SEATS/ STEERING |BLIND SPOT | A/C

Watch This Vehicle
13172402

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL |CARPLAY |HTD SEATS/ STEERING |BLIND SPOT | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 13172402
  2. 13172402
  3. 13172402
  4. 13172402
  5. 13172402
  6. 13172402
  7. 13172402
  8. 13172402
  9. 13172402
  10. 13172402
  11. 13172402
  12. 13172402
  13. 13172402
  14. 13172402
  15. 13172402
  16. 13172402
  17. 13172402
  18. 13172402
  19. 13172402
  20. 13172402
  21. 13172402
  22. 13172402
  23. 13172402
  24. 13172402
  25. 13172402
  26. 13172402
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,561KM
VIN KMHD84LF0JU568062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,561 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! GL w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats & steering, 16-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth, drive mode selector and Sirius XM!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport HIGHLINE AWD |HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF |20IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport HIGHLINE AWD |HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF |20IN ALLOYS 68,526 KM $34,227 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru WRX SPORT AWD | 6-SPEED | 271HP | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Subaru WRX SPORT AWD | 6-SPEED | 271HP | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS 71,970 KM $28,455 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA UNLIMTED 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | HARD TOP | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA UNLIMTED 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | HARD TOP | NAV 149,422 KM $30,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Hyundai Elantra