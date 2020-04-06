2018 Hyundai Elantra

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1
This Hyundai Elantra delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. This Hyundai Elantra Comes Equipped with These Options Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button. Why Southbank? Buy with Confidence! 150 Point Inspection! + 48 Hour Money Back Guarantee! + 30 Day Exchange Privilege! + Lifetime Engine Warranty! With over 200 used vehicles in stock Southbank Dodge is YOUR best choice for used Vehicles! Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Southbank Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1.
