2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

613-731-1970

$15,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,075KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4839462
  Stock #: 922677
  VIN: KMHD84LF7JU597963
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Hyundai Elantra delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. This Hyundai Elantra Comes Equipped with These Options Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button. Why Southbank? Buy with Confidence! 150 Point Inspection! + 48 Hour Money Back Guarantee! + 30 Day Exchange Privilege! + Lifetime Engine Warranty! With over 200 used vehicles in stock Southbank Dodge is YOUR best choice for used Vehicles! Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Southbank Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southbank Dodge

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

