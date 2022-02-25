Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

138,361 KM

Details Description

$13,956

+ tax & licensing
$13,956

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

L | NEW ARRIVAL | HTD SEATS | POWER LOCK + MIRRORS

2018 Hyundai Elantra

L | NEW ARRIVAL | HTD SEATS | POWER LOCK + MIRRORS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$13,956

+ taxes & licensing

138,361KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8418249
  • Stock #: 220369
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF5JH242887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 220369
  • Mileage 138,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Great value 6-Speed manual with heated seats, power locks + mirrors, wheel covers, aftermarket display, logo door projector, keyless entry, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

