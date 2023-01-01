2018 Hyundai Elantra

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 5 7 3 K M Used

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-9215A

Mileage 76,573 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Immobilizer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats, driver's and front passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger's seatback pocket Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7.0" touch-screen display w/Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetoo... Safety Driver Knee Airbag PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: Normally aspirated Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

