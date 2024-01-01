$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
LUXURY AWD |LEATHER |SUNROOF |CARPLAY|REMOTE START
2018 Hyundai KONA
LUXURY AWD |LEATHER |SUNROOF |CARPLAY|REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Lagoon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,437 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive Luxury w/ leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, remote start, 7-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera, alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500