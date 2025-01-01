$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T SE AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
112,657KM
VIN 5NMZUDLA2JH076392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0533A
- Mileage 112,657 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM
The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. - The Car Connection This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This SUV has 112,657 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T SE AWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium 2.0T SE AWD is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include sports exteriors styling including bumpers and wheels, full time all wheel drive, sporty aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with sunshade, 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated leather front seats, heated leather rear seats, proximity entry with push button start, valet function, heated steering wheel, power fuel remote release, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe