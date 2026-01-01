$13,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 AWD
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 AWD
Location
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
613879-8448
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
156,895KM
VIN 5NMZUDLB3JH054894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Backseat Autos
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-XXXX(click to show)
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Backseat Autos
613879-8448
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe