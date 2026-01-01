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2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

156,895 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14005857

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
156,895KM
VIN 5NMZUDLB3JH054894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-8448

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$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Backseat Autos

613879-8448

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe