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2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Premium AWD - Low Mileage
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Premium AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
89,870KM
VIN 5NMZUDLB1JH071662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-2363B
- Mileage 89,870 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multipurpose SUV. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value.
This SUV has 89,870 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Premium AWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include full time all wheel drive, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated front seats, heated rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated steering wheel, power fuel remote release, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multipurpose SUV. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value.
This SUV has 89,870 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Premium AWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include full time all wheel drive, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated front seats, heated rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated steering wheel, power fuel remote release, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe