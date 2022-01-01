2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

$23,527 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 1 7 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8093203

8093203 Stock #: 211508

211508 VIN: 5XYZT3LB2JG551457

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Serrano Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 211508

Mileage 116,173 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.