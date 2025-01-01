Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Sonata

128,347 KM

Details Features

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4 Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12876554

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4 Sport

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 12876554
  2. 12876554
  3. 12876554
  4. 12876554
  5. 12876554
  6. 12876554
  7. 12876554
  8. 12876554
  9. 12876554
  10. 12876554
  11. 12876554
  12. 12876554
Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,347KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF2JH649861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10061A
  • Mileage 128,347 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4,427 KM $48,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla LE 188,384 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4 Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4 Sport 128,347 KM $13,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2018 Hyundai Sonata