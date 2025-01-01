$13,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2.4 Sport
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,347KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF2JH649861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U10061A
- Mileage 128,347 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
2018 Hyundai Sonata