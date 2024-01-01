Menu
LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SE W/ PREMIUM TURBOCHARGED ENGINE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Hyundai Tucson

105,585 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 1.6t AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 1.6t AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,585KM
VIN KM8J3CA21JU830506

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 105,585 KM

LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SE W/ PREMIUM TURBOCHARGED ENGINE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Hyundai Tucson