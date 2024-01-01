$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE 1.6t AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,585 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SE W/ PREMIUM TURBOCHARGED ENGINE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
