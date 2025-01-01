Menu
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>>>14900 + TAX + LICENSING>></p><p>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>></p><p>AUTOMATIC, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, 4 CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AMD DIRECTIONS </p>

2018 Hyundai Tucson

120,618 KM

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L SE FWD, AUTO, FULLY FULLY LOADED, 120618 KM

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L SE FWD, AUTO, FULLY FULLY LOADED, 120618 KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
120,618KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J33A43JU802949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,618 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, 4 CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AMD DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 Hyundai Tucson