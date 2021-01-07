2018 Hyundai Tucson

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
ONLY 58,000 KM & LOADED!!! AWD - Premium 1.6L Turbo engine, Blind Spot Detection System w/rear cross traffic alert, panoramic sunroof, front and rear heated seats & steering, rear view camera, hill decent control, differential lock, cruise control, alloy wheels, full power group incl power seat, tinted glass, drive modes, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, roof rails, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Tucson is Loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4x4, 4wd, SE
