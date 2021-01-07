Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

58,374 KM

Details Description Features

$23,526

+ tax & licensing
$23,526

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T AWD Turbo | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS & STEERI

2018 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T AWD Turbo | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS & STEERI

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$23,526

+ taxes & licensing

58,374KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6616397
  • Stock #: 210158
  • VIN: KM8J3CA2XJU722787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 58,374 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 58,000 KM & LOADED!!! AWD - Premium 1.6L Turbo engine, Blind Spot Detection System w/rear cross traffic alert, panoramic sunroof, front and rear heated seats & steering, rear view camera, hill decent control, differential lock, cruise control, alloy wheels, full power group incl power seat, tinted glass, drive modes, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, roof rails, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Tucson is Loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4x4, 4wd, SE

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

