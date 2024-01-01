$26,408+ tax & licensing
2018 Infiniti Q50
3.0t Sport AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2018 Infiniti Q50
3.0t Sport AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$26,408
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,089KM
VIN JN1EV7AR8JM611727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,089 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Wood Grain Trim, Leather Seats, Wood Grain Trim, Bluetooth!
Compare at $27200 - Our Price is just $26408!
Awaken your senses and feel the emotions surge through you when you step in the meticulously quality build interior of the Infiniti Q50. This 2018 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is the mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars.This low mileage sedan has just 67,089 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Q50's trim level is 3.0t Sport AWD. This Sport Q50 adds leather sport seats, Sport trim specific styling, and a silver S badge to the features of the Luxe. Standard features include power moonroof, maple wood interior trim, power front seats, InTouch infotainment system with dual displays, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, heated side mirrors, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting, rearview camera, drive mode selector, intelligent key with push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, and HomeLink universal remote tied to a road ripping drive train. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Wood Grain Trim, Leather Seats, Wood Grain Trim, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $298.90 with $0 down for 60 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Wood Grain Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2018 Infiniti Q50