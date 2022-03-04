$43,669+ tax & licensing
$43,669
+ taxes & licensing
613-596-2587
2018 Infiniti Q60
3.0t Sport AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
48,969KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8656681
- Stock #: XQ1953
- VIN: JN1EV7EL1JM391756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 48,969 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44979 - Our Price is just $43669!
With a stunning profile, premium interior materials, and exciting performance, this Infiniti Q60 has a lot to offer. This 2018 INFINITI Q60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Luxury cars often have conservative designs that tend to blend in with the crowd. This Infiniti Q60 takes a different approach. A striking, aggressive design turns heads everywhere it goes while the well-appointed interior with premium materials make the comfortable cabin a pleasant place to be. This Q60 has the performance to back up its looks with a responsive engine and strong handling that makes for an engaging driving experience. Enjoy the drive and look good doing it with this Infiniti Q60. This low mileage coupe has just 48,969 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Q60's trim level is 3.0t Sport AWD. This Sport Q60 steps up its game with performance and luxury enhancements like semi aniline leather seats, memory driver cockpit, sport brakes, dynamic digital suspension, auto dimming side mirrors with reverse link, silver S badging, paddle shifters, carbon fiber interior trim, and aluminum sport pedals. Other standard features include a power moonroof, Bose premium sound, HomeLink remote, an auto dimming rearview mirror with a compass, a sport tuned motor, LED signature lighting with fog lights, aluminum wheels, and heated side mirrors. The interior is loaded with leatherette seats, power front seats, dual zone automatic climate control, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, rear view monitor, and drive mode selector. Infotainment comes from the InTouch system with dual display, voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and 2 USB ports. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Carbon Fiber Trim, Premium Sound System, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $348.70 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Carbon Fiber Trim
SiriusXM
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2