2018 Infiniti QX30

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,521 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 18" Unique Aluminum Alloy Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Remote Keyless Entry Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Safety Rear View Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 50 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 1,940 kgs (4,277 lbs) Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder 2.654 Axle Ratio Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

