This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 251,256 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Hid Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

251,256 KM

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

VIN 1C4PJMAX8JD536669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,256 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 251,256 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Hid Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
HID Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
