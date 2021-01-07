Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

35,292 KM

Details Description

$24,960

+ tax & licensing
$24,960

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4 V6

2018 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4 V6

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$24,960

+ taxes & licensing

35,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6381390
  Stock #: U3796
  VIN: 1C4PJMAX6JD612941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,292 KM

Vehicle Description

Our very own ex-rental. We took amazing care of this bright white Jeep Cherokee. This 4x4 Jeep is a total blast to drive during any season. Ideal for any Canadian. Great condition and looks sharp. Give us a call to set up an appointment. This Used Jeep Cherokee for sale will be gone fast so don't delay, call today. Get FANTASTIC FINANCING on this preowned Jeep Cherokee for sale. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while you're test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop.

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

