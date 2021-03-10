Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Cherokee

39,001 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk V6 4x4 Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk V6 4x4 Loaded

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 6738047
  2. 6738047
  3. 6738047
  4. 6738047
  5. 6738047
  6. 6738047
  7. 6738047
  8. 6738047
  9. 6738047
  10. 6738047
  11. 6738047
  12. 6738047
  13. 6738047
  14. 6738047
  15. 6738047
  16. 6738047
  17. 6738047
  18. 6738047
  19. 6738047
  20. 6738047
  21. 6738047
  22. 6738047
  23. 6738047
  24. 6738047
  25. 6738047
  26. 6738047
  27. 6738047
  28. 6738047
  29. 6738047
  30. 6738047
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6738047
  • Stock #: U4131A1
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX0JD513725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4131A1
  • Mileage 39,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Used Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale! COme see this loaded Trailed Rated 4x4 Jeep Cherokee today. Leather Interior, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Alloy Rims, Power Lift Gate, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Keyless Entry, Power Seat and much more. Get Fantastic Financing on this Used Jeep Cherokee for sale. Amazing condition, clean and well taken care of. Don't delay, call us today 613 - 596-1006

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Step Bumper
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 39,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX Tech ...
 105,248 KM
$19,650 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 10,950 KM
$49,850 + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory