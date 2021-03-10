2018 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 0 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6738047

6738047 Stock #: U4131A1

U4131A1 VIN: 1C4PJMBX0JD513725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # U4131A1

Mileage 39,001 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Traction Control System DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights remote start Console Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Step Bumper Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.