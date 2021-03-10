2018 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
Used Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale! COme see this loaded Trailed Rated 4x4 Jeep Cherokee today. Leather Interior, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Alloy Rims, Power Lift Gate, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Keyless Entry, Power Seat and much more. Get Fantastic Financing on this Used Jeep Cherokee for sale. Amazing condition, clean and well taken care of. Don't delay, call us today 613 - 596-1006
