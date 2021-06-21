2018 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
Used Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale. This V6, Loaded, 4x4, Jeep is clean, drives like new and and very low mileage. You won't find another one like this. Get FANTASTIC FIANCNING on this Used Jeep Cherokee. Loaded with options such as, Navigation, Heated/Vented Seats, Remote Start, Leather Interior, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Blind Spot Detector, Rubber Floormats, Large Touch Screen, Selec-Terrain, Fog Lights, Alloy Rims, Select Driveline, Bluetooth with Voice Command and so much more. Come see this Used Jeep Cherokee for sale before it's gone. This was not a rental. One Owner and no accidents. Call us at (613) 596 - 1006 We're located at 1047 Richmond Road and open Monday to Saturday. Select Personalize Payments on our website to get Fantastic Financing! Scroll through the photos to see all the features of this vehicles. Don't delay, give us a call today! Contact us today to set up an appointment for a test drive. If you, or someone you know is looking for a new ride, you got to go to Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram first! Receive HUGE tax savings and get the most for your current vehicle. Select Trade In Your Vehicle on our website to value your ride. It's fast and easy. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and have been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they come to see us. With our full service body shop and great selection of both New and Used vehicles for sale, we are your One Stop Shop. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road or simply call us at (613) 596 - 1006
