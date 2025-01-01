$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,896KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB8JT412595
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0040A
- Mileage 97,896 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 97,896 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Roof
Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Coloured Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black Alum w/Polished Pockets
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Off-Road Suspension
51 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
4 Skid Plates
4.334 Final Drive Ratio
GVWR: 2,131 kgs (4,700 lbs)
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
