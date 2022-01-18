Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

69,770 KM

Details Features

$34,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,600

+ taxes & licensing

Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,600

+ taxes & licensing

69,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8143753
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB0JT417175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,770 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Connect Inc.

2018 Jeep Compass Tr...
 69,770 KM
$34,600 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla CE
 81,080 KM
$20,600 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus UX UX 250H
 8,863 KM
$45,950 + tax & lic

Email Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

Call Dealer

613-737-XXXX

(click to show)

613-737-6534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory