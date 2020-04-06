Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Location

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

613-731-1970

Contact Seller

$46,788

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,526KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4839432
  • Stock #: D00026
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJGXJC233080
Exterior Colour
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Dark Sienna Brown
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 FULL-POLISHED ALUMINUM W/SATIN (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BR -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, DARK SIENNA BROWN & BLACK ACCENTS, BLACK/DARK SIENNA BROWN, NATURA PLUS LEATHER FRONT VENTED SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Voice Recorder, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Wiring Harness. Why Southbank? Buy with Confidence! 150 Point Inspection! + 48 Hour Money Back Guarantee! + 30 Day Exchange Privilege! + Lifetime Engine Warranty! With over 200 used vehicles in stock Southbank Dodge is YOUR best choice for used Vehicles! Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Southbank Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southbank Dodge

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

