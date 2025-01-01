$19,407+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Jeep Wrangler
4x4 | 3.6L V6 | 6-SPEED MANUAL | HARD TOP | A/C
2018 Jeep Wrangler
4x4 | 3.6L V6 | 6-SPEED MANUAL | HARD TOP | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$19,407
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,607KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4GJXAG4JW196457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 149,607 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Stunning Sting-Grey 6-speed manual 4x4 w/ premium Freedom hard top, 3.6L V6, side steps, steel front bumper, backup camera, air conditioning, lever-style transfer case controls, Bluetooth, cruise control, fog lights and Sirius XM!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2021 Buick Encore AWD | LEATHER | CARPLAY | REMOTE START |BLIND SPOT 67,315 KM $22,937 + tax & lic
2020 Buick Encore AWD |SAFETY PKG |LEATHER |CARPLAY |ONLY 55,000 KMS 55,772 KM $21,817 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV TECH AWD | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM | REMOTE START 120,161 KM $15,321 + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,407
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2018 Jeep Wrangler