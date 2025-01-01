Menu
Stunning Sting-Grey 6-speed manual 4x4 w/ premium Freedom hard top, 3.6L V6, side steps, steel front bumper, backup camera, air conditioning, lever-style transfer case controls, Bluetooth, cruise control, fog lights and Sirius XM!

2018 Jeep Wrangler

149,607 KM

Details Description

$19,407

+ tax & licensing
12227838

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
149,607KM
VIN 1C4GJXAG4JW196457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 149,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning Sting-Grey 6-speed manual 4x4 w/ premium Freedom hard top, 3.6L V6, side steps, steel front bumper, backup camera, air conditioning, lever-style transfer case controls, Bluetooth, cruise control, fog lights and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
